Euro hits session high versus dollar
June 10, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 4 years

Euro hits session high versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The euro on Monday erased losses versus the dollar and hit a session high as European stocks ended slightly lower on China’s unexpectedly weak imports data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.06 percent lower at 1,193.58 following a 1.3 percent bounce on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed the economy was growing but probably not enough for the Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus measures.

The euro rose to as high as $1.3236 and last traded at $1.3228, up 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

