Euro hits session high versus dollar after ECB Asmussen remarks
June 11, 2013

Euro hits session high versus dollar after ECB Asmussen remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The euro on Tuesday extended gains versus the dollar to hit a global session high after comments by European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen.

The euro rose as high as $1.3314, its highest since late-February. It last traded at $1.3290, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The ECB’s bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is serious about defending price stability but is in effect limited by its focus on shorter maturity bonds, Asmussen told a German court on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
