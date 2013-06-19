Euro falls to four-day low vs dollar; dollar at week high vs yen

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a four day low against the dollar while the dollar rose to a new one-week high against the yen after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank’s policy setting committee sees a likely reduction in bond purchases this year if economic forecasts come in as expected..

The euro last traded at $1.3283, down 0.8 percent on the day. The dollar was at 96.85 yen, up 1.6 percent on the day, the biggest daily percentage gain in six weeks at current prices.