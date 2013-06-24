Euro turns positive vs dollar, hits session highs

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The euro hit session highs on Monday, rallying from nearly three week lows, in tandem with U.S. stocks paring their losses and commodities gaining sharply.

The euro rose as high as $1.3143, recovering from lows of $1.3058, its weakest level since June 5. It was last at $1.3139, up 0.1 percent.

“We’re seeing a stemming of the sell-off in risky assets and that has caused some mild profit-taking on the dollar,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.