Euro pares loss vs dollar after U.S. GDP data

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses against the dollar on Wednesday after final data showed U.S. gross domestic product growth was more tepid than previously estimated in the first quarter, held back by a moderate pace of consumer spending, weak business investment and declining exports.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.8 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said in its final estimate. Output was previously reported to have risen at a 2.4 percent pace after a 0.4 percent stall speed in the fourth quarter.

The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3051 from $1.3026 just before the release of the data.