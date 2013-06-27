Dollar touches session peak vs yen, pares loss vs euro

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a session peak against the yen and pared its loss against the euro on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed pending home sales data for May rose 6.7 percent, far above economists’ estimates of a 1 percent gain.

The dollar was last at 98.36 yen, up 0.6 percent, after climbing as high as 98.45 yen. The euro was last at $1.3019, up 0.1 percent, after falling as low as $1.3007 in the wake of the data. The session low was touched earlier at $1.3002.