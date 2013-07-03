Euro rallies vs dollar as Portuguese bond yields fall from highs

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The euro rallied against the dollar on Wednesday, hitting session highs, as Portuguese bond yields came off their highs.

Ten-year Portuguese yields fell to 7.541 percent in late morning trading after hitting 8.195 percent earlier, their highest since late November. The resignations of government officials in Portugal over budget austerity issues caused yields to skyrocket and the euro to plunge earlier to five-week lows.

The euro recovered, however, hitting session highs of $1.3030 in line with the decline in yields, and was last at $1.3011, up 0.3 percent.