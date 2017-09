NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The euro remained near a session low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after news European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said the ECB could start to buy assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory if that was needed to get inflation to the central bank’s target.

The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3397 after going as low as $1.3390.