FOREX-Dollar little changed after cutting gains against euro
July 22, 2014 / 1:03 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar little changed after cutting gains against euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar moved back to trade little changed against the euro, giving up earlier gains which drove the European currency to an eight-month low against the greenback on U.S. inflation data for June.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent last month after May’s 0.4 percent gain. Gasoline accounted for two-thirds of the rise in prices last month. In the 12 months through June, the CPI increased 2.1 percent after a similar rise in May.

The dollar was last US$1.3479 against the euro, after earlier gaining to $1.3458, the lowest since November 21. (Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
