Euro falls to 2-1/2 week low vs dollar
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 6 years ago

Euro falls to 2-1/2 week low vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in two and a half weeks against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed by concerns about a Greek debt swap deal, with traders citing steady selling by macro funds.

Greek officials denied it had any plans to extend the March 8 deadline on its bond swap offer to private creditors following market rumours that the extend the cutoff date may be put back to increase participation in the offer.

The euro fell to $1.3125 on EBS trading platform, its weakest since Feb. 17, with traders saying losses were extended following a break below stop loss sell orders at $1.3140/50.

This helped push the dollar to a 2-1/2 week high versus a basket of currencies, with the dollar index rising to 79.709. The New Zealand dollar also hit a near 6-week low of US$0.8122, down 1 percent on the day.

