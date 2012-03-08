FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro, Bund futures little changed after ECB decision
March 8, 2012

Euro, Bund futures little changed after ECB decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro and German bund futures barely moved on Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates unchanged, as widely expected.

The euro was up 0.7 percent at $1.3242, unchanged from before the decision, with near term resistance at its 100-day moving average of around $1.3265.

German Bund futures showed little reaction and were last down 32 ticks on the day at 138.24.

European shares were also little changed. At 1247 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.3 percent at 1,072.27 points.

