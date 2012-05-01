Euro, Swiss franc hit 4-week highs versus dollar

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The euro and Swiss franc rose to four-week highs against a broadly weaker dollar in thin liquidity on Tuesday, with the greenback under pressure following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data the previous day.

The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.3274 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early April. Gains were expected to be capped by reported offers around $1.3280.

The dollar also fell against the Swiss franc, dropping 0.2 percent on the day to 0.90500 francs.

Traders reported thin trading volumes as a result of a European public holiday.