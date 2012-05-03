FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls to 10-day low vs dollar before ECB conference
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Euro falls to 10-day low vs dollar before ECB conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in 10 days against the dollar on Thursday as the market awaited a news conference from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi which follows Wednesday’s very weak euro zone data.

The euro fell to $1.31185, according to EBS data, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below Wednesday’s low of $1.3122. The euro’s low roughly coincided with its 100-day moving average.

The ECB earlier left interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent, with the news conference due at 1230 GMT.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.