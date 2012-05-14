FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls to near 4-mth low vs U.S. dollar
May 14, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Euro falls to near 4-mth low vs U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a near four-month low while Australian dollar dropped to a five-month trough against the U.S. dollar on Monday as concerns about political deadlock in Greece knocked investor appetite for perceived riskier currencies.

The common currency hit $1.2873 on trading platform EBS, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The Australian currency fell to US$0.9979, its lowest level since December, as market players bought the safe haven greenback despite China cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratios.

Cautious market sentiment helped U.S. dollar rise to a two-month high versus a basket of currencies of 80.522, its highest level since March 15.

