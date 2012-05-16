FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro drops to 4-mth low vs dlr, 3-mth trough on yen
May 16, 2012 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

Euro drops to 4-mth low vs dlr, 3-mth trough on yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses on Wednesday, falling to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar and a three-month trough versus the yen on Greek political turmoil and mounting risks that the country could exit the euro zone.

The euro fell to a low of $1.2683 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since mid-January. Against the yen, the euro fell to 101.904 yen, its lowest since Feb. 14, according to EBS.

Safe-haven flows boosted the greenback, with the dollar index rising 0.35 percent to 81.548, its highest level in four months. The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc to a four month high of 0.9471 francs.

