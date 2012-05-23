FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits 4-month low, dollar index hits 20-mth high
May 23, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 5 years ago

Euro hits 4-month low, dollar index hits 20-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar while the dollar index rose to a 20-month peak on Wednesday as investors cut positions in the common currency ahead of an informal EU summit.

The euro fell to a four-month low of $1.2625 where there was a reported option barrier, as earlier buying from Middle-East investors waned. A drop below $1.2624 would take the euro to its lowest in 21 months.

The dollar index rose to 81.839, its highest since mid-September, 2010 as investors chose the safety of the greenback. The dollar also rose to a four month high of 0.95128 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS.

The higher-yielding Australian dollar hit a six month low US$0.9736.

