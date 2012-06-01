FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls across the board, sets 11-year low vs yen
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
June 1, 2012 / 9:18 AM / 5 years ago

Euro falls across the board, sets 11-year low vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh 23-month low against the dollar and slumped to its lowest in more than 11 years versus the yen on Friday on mounting worries about the Spanish banking sector and growing risks that Spain may need an international bailout.

The yen benefited broadly from safe-haven flows, hitting a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar. The dollar fell to 78.172 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since mid-February.

The euro fell to 96.258, its lowest since December 2000, and triggering stops below 96.40 yen, traders said.

The dollar rose to a 15-1/2 month high against the Swiss franc, rising to 0.97523 francs on EBS.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.