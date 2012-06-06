FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to session highs versus dollar, yen
June 6, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Euro rises to session highs versus dollar, yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday, with investors cutting bearish positions against the common currency and as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may launch another round of quantitative easing supported risk appetite.

The euro rose above reported offers from Asian investors at $1.2500 to hit a session high of $1.25210 on trading platform EBS.

The euro also rose 1 percent on the day against the safe-haven Japanese yen, advancing to 99.118 yen, its highest level since May 30.

