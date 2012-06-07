FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro gains after Spanish bond auction
June 7, 2012

Euro gains after Spanish bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a 10-day high against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by a strong demand at a Spanish bond auction while expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal more easing drove investors to trim bullish bets on the greenback.

The euro rose to $1.2586 on trading platform EBS, its highest since May 28, and up marginally on the day. Traders cited offers at $1.2600 with resistance at around $1.2625, the high struck last week.

Spain sold 2.07 billion euros of government bonds in an auction that showed it still has access to markets although its borrowing costs rose on worries about its banking sector and fiscal problems.

