Euro turns lower on the day as Spanish borrowing costs rise

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The euro turned lower on the day against the dollar on Thursday after benchmark 10-year Spanish government bond yields rose to hit 7 percent, a level deemed too expensive for a sovereign to continue borrowing cash over the long term.

It is also the level where previously other peripheral euro zone countries had to seek an international bailout.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2543 on trading platform EBS, down 0.1 percent on the day and well below a session high of $1.25894. Traders cited large option expiries at $1.2500 which could check losses in the euro in the near term.