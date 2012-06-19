FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro, equities fall on German constitutional court comments
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Euro, equities fall on German constitutional court comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The euro hit a session low against the dollar and equities erased gains on Tuesday after the German constitutional court said parliament was not sufficiently informed about the configuration of the ESM bailout fund.

The common currency fell 0.1 percent to a session low of $1.25685 on trading platform EBS.

The FTSEurofirst 300 erased earlier gains, briefly dipping into the red to hit a session low of 993.03 points before recovering back up to 995.58.

Traders said that renewed concerns about Greece’s commitment to its bailout terms and news a second audit of Spanish banks would be delayed until September also weighed on sentiment.

