CORRECTED-Euro drops to session low, dollar extends gains
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Euro drops to session low, dollar extends gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say euro fell to a session low in first par)

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday with risk sentiment considerably hurt by more signs of a global slowdown and a Moody’s downgrade of the world’s major banks.

The safe-haven dollar was broadly higher. The dollar index rose 0.15 percent to 82.437, its highest level since June 13.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.25242 on trading platform EBS, on selling by macro funds with stops cited below 1.2510. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nia Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
