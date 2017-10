LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The euro fell 1 percent against the safe-haven yen on Monday, with sentiment towards the common currency and riskier currencies hurt by waning risk appetite on worries about the debt crisis and slowing global growth.

The euro fell to a session low of 100.05 yen on trading platform EBS, tripping stops below 100.30 yen with more cited below 100 yen. The dollar was also down 0.4 percent at 80.03 yen.