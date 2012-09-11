Euro rises to near four-month high versus dollar

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising to its highest in nearly four months after a German constitutional court confirmed it will deliver its ruling on the euro zone’s rescue fund on Wednesday despite a last-minute challenge.

The euro rose to $1.28197 on trading platform on EBS, its highest level since May 22 and up 0.5 percent on the day. Traders cited option barriers at $1.2850 with decent resistance expected at its 200-day moving average of around $1.28346.