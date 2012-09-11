FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to near four-month high versus dollar
September 11, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Euro rises to near four-month high versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising to its highest in nearly four months after a German constitutional court confirmed it will deliver its ruling on the euro zone’s rescue fund on Wednesday despite a last-minute challenge.

The euro rose to $1.28197 on trading platform on EBS, its highest level since May 22 and up 0.5 percent on the day. Traders cited option barriers at $1.2850 with decent resistance expected at its 200-day moving average of around $1.28346.

