Euro hits 4-month high versus dollar before German ruling

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a four-month high against a weak dollar on Wednesday on expectations the German Constitutional Court will rule in favour of the euro zone bailout fund and on speculation the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy this week.

The euro rose to $1.28866, its strongest since mid-May.

The dollar also fell to a four-month low against a basket of currencies, with the dollar index dropping to 79.750.

The German Constitutional Court ruling is due at 0800 GMT.