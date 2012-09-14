Euro hits fresh four-month high versus struggling dollar

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the weak dollar to hit a fresh four-month high on Friday as the U.S. currency came under broad selling pressure after the Federal Reserve embarked on a fresh round of aggressive monetary stimulus.

The euro rose to $1.3054 on trading platform EBS, up 0.5 percent on the day with improved sentiment towards euro zone assets also helping the single currency. Traders cited an option barrier at $1.3100.

The dollar index was down 0.35 percent at a four-month low of 78.949, its lowest level since early May.

The dollar also fell to a four-month low of 0.93131 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS, down 0.4 percent on the day.