Euro falls to session low versus dollar, Spanish yields rise
September 18, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

Euro falls to session low versus dollar, Spanish yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday and Spanish government bond yields rose as Spain’s reluctance to ask for a sovereign bailout unnerved some investors.

The single currency fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.30706. Stops loss orders were cited below $1.3070.

Two-year Spanish bond yields were up 6.7 basis points on the day at 3.47 percent, well off their best levels of 2.7 percent seen in the wake of the European Central Bank’s recent bond-buying announcement.

