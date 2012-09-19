FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits session low versus dollar, cuts gains versus yen
September 19, 2012

Euro hits session low versus dollar, cuts gains versus yen

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, with traders citing talk of European banks selling the currency and investors taking profits on its earlier gains versus the yen.

The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to $1.30109 on EBS trading platform, with stop loss sell orders cited on the break below $1.3000. It had earlier hit a peak of $1.30856.

It also erased earlier gains against the yen following further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The euro was flat at 102.82 yen, off an earlier high of 103.63 yen.

