Euro falls vs dollar, drops 1 pct vs yen
September 20, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Euro falls vs dollar, drops 1 pct vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after data showed French business activity fell much more than expected in August, adding to concerns the recession in the euro zone could deepen.

The single currency fell 0.8 percent on the day to $1.29415, from around $1.2980 before the PMI data.

The euro also fell more than 1 percent on the day versus the Japanese yen to 101.07.

The growth-correlated Australian dollar also came under pressure against the safe haven U.S. currency, falling 1 percent on the day to a nine-day low of US$1.0367.

