RPT-Euro falls, Bund futures rises after German Ifo survey

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell broadly and Bund futures rose on Monday after a weaker-than-expected German Ifo survey added to concerns the euro zone’s largest economy is struggling as a result of the debt crisis.

The single currency hit a session low of $1.2923 on trading platform EBS, from $1.2953 before the Ifo was released.

The euro also fell to its lowest in more than two weeks against sterling of 79.66 pence.

German Bund futures rose to 140.24, up 24 ticks on the day, versus 140.09 before the data release. Earlier in the session the contract rose as high as 140.38.