FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls as Bank of Spain warns of sharp Q3 GDP fall
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Euro falls as Bank of Spain warns of sharp Q3 GDP fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Spain said available data suggested Spain’s gross domestic product kept falling at a “significant rate” in the third quarter.

The euro fell 0.4 percent on the day to hit $1.2848 on EBS trading platform, its lowest since Sept. 12, before the Federal Reserve announced aggressive quantitative easing.

More losses would see it target the 200-day moving average at $1.2826 as concerns mount over when Spain will seek an international bailout.

The single currency also fell to a near two-week low against the yen of 99.71 yen on EBS.

The euro’s gains helped the dollar rise against a basket of currencies, with the index hitting a two-week high of 79.90. However, it hit a near two-week low against the safe-haven yen of 77.60 yen on EBS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.