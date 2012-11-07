FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Euro rises, commodity currencies rally versus dollar
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro rises, commodity currencies rally versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars rose against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after President Barack Obama’s victory ensured the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing would stay.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.28765 on trading platform EBS as the dollar came under broad pressure.

The Australian dollar rose to a seven-week high of $1.0480 while the Canadian dollar gained to a near three week high against the U.S. dollar. The U.S. currency fell to a low of C$0.9875.

The Fed’s easy monetary policy usually bolsters appetite for riskier assets and currencies while keeping the U.S. dollar under pressure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.