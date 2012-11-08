FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Euro falls to two-month low versus dollar
November 8, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Euro falls to two-month low versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar and a near four-week trough against the yen on Thursday on fresh speculation that Spain is not in a hurry to request financial aid.

The euro fell to $1.27225, its lowest level since Sept. 7 while against the yen, it fell 0.4 percent to 101.70 yen, its lowest in nearly four weeks.

The euro’s losses saw the dollar index rise to a two-month high of 80.978. The dollar also gained to a two-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.94765 francs.

