LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The euro rose to hit a three-week high versus the dollar on Friday, after a source told Reuters that Greece’s international lenders were inching towards an agreement debt sustainabilty.

Euro rose past option barriers at $1.2900 to hit a three-week high of $1.2908 on trading platform EBS, up 0.17 percent on the day. Stop loss buy orders are cited at $1.2920.