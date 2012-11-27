FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro pares gains, falls to session low vs dlr
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Euro pares gains, falls to session low vs dlr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The euro pulled back from a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher reiterated his hawkish stance on the Fed’s quantative easing programme.

The dollar index recouped losses and was last trading flat on the day at 80.266.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.29565 on EBS, down 0.1 percent, and well below a one-month high of $1.3010 struck in the Asian session after international lenders agreed on a package of measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros.

Traders cited bids around $1.2940 which could limit losses in the near term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.