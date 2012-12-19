Euro hits 8-1/2 month peak versus dollar, 2-month high vs pound

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The euro rose to an eight-and-a-half month high against the dollar and a two-month peak versus sterling on Wednesday, buoyed after an improved German sentiment survey and by year-end demand to buy the currency.

The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.3294, surpassing the May 1 peak of $1.3284 to mark its highest since early April, though it stopped short of a reported options barrier at $1.3300. Traders reported steady euro buying from longer-term investors.

It also rose to 81.58 pence against the UK pound , its highest level since Oct 22.