FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits 8-1/2 month peak versus dollar, 2-month high vs pound
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits 8-1/2 month peak versus dollar, 2-month high vs pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The euro rose to an eight-and-a-half month high against the dollar and a two-month peak versus sterling on Wednesday, buoyed after an improved German sentiment survey and by year-end demand to buy the currency.

The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.3294, surpassing the May 1 peak of $1.3284 to mark its highest since early April, though it stopped short of a reported options barrier at $1.3300. Traders reported steady euro buying from longer-term investors.

It also rose to 81.58 pence against the UK pound , its highest level since Oct 22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.