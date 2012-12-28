FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro extends falls, hits session low versus dollar
December 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Euro extends falls, hits session low versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday on year-end dollar buying from investors adjusting their portfolios and as traders took profit on the common currency’s recent gains.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.3166 on EBS trading platform, with traders saying it dropped below reported stop loss sell orders around $1.3170 in thin trading.

More losses would see it target the Dec. 21 low of $1.31585.

The euro’s gains helped the dollar index hit a fresh two-week high of 79.93.

