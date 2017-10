LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The euro fell more than one percent on the day against the yen on Thursday as investors booked profits and sold riskier and growth-linked currencies on concerns about the prospect of more U.S. budget negotations in coming weeks.

The euro lost 1.1 percent to hit a low of 113.795 yen, with traders reporting selling by a European bank. This brought it well below an one-and-a-half-year peak of 115.995 reached on Wednesday.