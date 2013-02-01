FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro rises, shares extend gains after euro zone data
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro rises, shares extend gains after euro zone data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The euro rose broadly and stocks extended gains on Friday after better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data fuelled optimism that the worst of the region’s debt crisis had passed.

The euro hit a 14-month high against the dollar of $1.3657 , its highest level since November 2011 and breaking through a reported options barrier at $1.3650.

The single currency also hit a 33-month high against the yen , rising more than 1 percent on the day to 125.965 yen.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly extended gains after the data and was last trading 0.4 percent higher at 1,169.14 points.

Weakness against the euro also dragged the dollar lower against the Swiss franc, with the U.S. currency hitting a nine-month low of 0.9058 francs.

