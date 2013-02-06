FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro pares losses after German government spokesman comments
February 6, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Euro pares losses after German government spokesman comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses briefly on Wednesday on comments by a German government spokesman that the euro was not overvalued and that it was up to financial markets to determine exchange rates.

The euro rose to $1.3535 from $1.3506 before the comments.

But it then retreated and last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.3513, remaining under pressure on wariness that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi could express concerns about the euro’s recent strength at a news conference on Thursday.

