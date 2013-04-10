FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to 3-year high versus yen, 1-month high versus dollar
April 10, 2013

Euro rises to 3-year high versus yen, 1-month high versus dollar

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The euro rose to more than a three-year high against the yen on Wednesday as the Japanese currency continued to slip after last week’s radical monetary easing move to fight deflation by the Bank of Japan.

The euro climbed to 130.14 yen, its highest since January 2010 and was up 0.4 percent on the day.

Gains against the yen also drove the euro to a one-month high of $1.3112 against the dollar. The euro was up 0.2 percent on the day.

Traders said reported option expiries around $1.31 could keep the currency pinned to that level.

