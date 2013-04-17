Euro falls to session low vs dollar, cuts gains against yen

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by steady selling of the single currency against the yen and on a media report where a former European Central Bank board member voiced concerns about the euro’s gains.

Traders cited a report where former member of the Executive Board Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said that the ECB should find ways to stop the euro from gaining.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3130 from around $1.3154 before the comments were reported, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro also cut gains against the yen and was last trading flat on the day at 128.50 yen.