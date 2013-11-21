FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises, Bunds fall on Draghi comments
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Euro rises, Bunds fall on Draghi comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar while German bund futures fell on Thursday, after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi played down the chances of a deposit rate cut into negative territory.

The euro rose to $1.3477 after Draghi’s comments, up 0.22 percent on the day, and firmer than $1.3435 that the single currency was trading at before his comments. Draghi said negative deposit rates were discussed at this month’s policy meeting and there had been no news since then.

The euro has been under pressure after an unsourced report on Wednesday said that the ECB may consider making banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight. An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Bund futures hit a session low of 140.57, down 87 ticks on day.

