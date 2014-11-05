FX COLUMN-ECB Council rift report rings in lower euro

-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own --

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The idea that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s management style has ruffled feathers on the 24-member ECB governing council is just another reason the euro should fall versus the dollar.

Washing dirty central bank laundry in public is relatively rare. When it comes with the euro zone facing a host of economic challenges, it can damage confidence in the euro itself.

Draghi “sits there with these three mobile phones in front of him and sometimes he’s sending text messages or going out to make or take phone calls,” one source usually at the ECB’s monthly rate-setting meeting told Reuters.

LOL

As regards policy, sources added that at least seven and possibly as many as 10 of the ECB council members are against U.S.-style quantitative easing (QE) if inflation falls further below the central bank’s target of just less than 2 percent.

Draghi, it was said, needs to consult national governors more and work harder to build a consensus for QE. In short, Draghi needs to work the phones, though presumably not during council meetings.

As for the euro, while this troubled atmosphere at the ECB persists, the appropriate emoticon remains a thumbs down. (Editing by Larry King)