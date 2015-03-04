Euro falls to 6-week low in early deals in Europe

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell through support at $1.1150 to hit a 6-week low on Wednesday, down 0.3 percent on the day as pressure on the single currency from the imminent launch of outright quantitative easing grew.

The falls early in European trading helped drive the dollar to 95.662, its highest since September 2003 against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength.

“The euro has popped the 1.1150 barrier and triggered stops. That seems flow driven - the liquidity is not great,” said a dealer with one international bank in London.

By 0842 GMT the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1136. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marius Zaharia)