FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls to 6-week low in early deals in Europe
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Euro falls to 6-week low in early deals in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell through support at $1.1150 to hit a 6-week low on Wednesday, down 0.3 percent on the day as pressure on the single currency from the imminent launch of outright quantitative easing grew.

The falls early in European trading helped drive the dollar to 95.662, its highest since September 2003 against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength.

“The euro has popped the 1.1150 barrier and triggered stops. That seems flow driven - the liquidity is not great,” said a dealer with one international bank in London.

By 0842 GMT the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1136. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.