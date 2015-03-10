FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls over 1 pct to 12-yr low versus dollar on ECB QE
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Euro falls over 1 pct to 12-yr low versus dollar on ECB QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - The euro fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest since April 2003 on the second day of an asset purchase programme that will pump over 1 trillion euros into the euro zone economy.

The euro fell to $1.07305, down 1.1 percent on the day. It also fell 0.9 percent to a six-week low of 130.305 yen .

“The initiation of the ECB’s QE programme has put downward pressure on the European bond yields as well as the euro,” said Charalambos Pissouros, analyst at IronFX Global. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.