Euro sinks to lowest since April 2003 as low yields hurt
March 11, 2015 / 8:19 AM / 3 years ago

Euro sinks to lowest since April 2003 as low yields hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The euro took another lurch lower against the dollar on Wednesday, the huge gap between euro zone and U.S. government bond yields driving the single currency to its lowest since April 2003.

By 0806 GMT, the euro was 0.5 percent lower on the day against the dollar at $1.0643. It has lost 12 percent of its value so far in 2015 and around 35 percent since last May.

It also fell 0.3 percent against the yen to 129.12 yen, its lowest since the middle of 2013. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly; editing by Anirban Nag)

