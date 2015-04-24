FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to two-week high ahead of German IFO survey
April 24, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euro rises to two-week high ahead of German IFO survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Euro rose to a two-week high against a soft dollar on Friday, supported by expectations of a rise in a key German business sentiment survey and hopes that cash-strapped Greece was making tentative progress toward securing fresh funding.

Helping the euro were comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said on Thursday everything must be done to prevent Greece from running out of money. Still expectations of a breakthrough at Friday’s Eurogroup meeting were rather low.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday there had been little progress in negotiations ahead of the meeting, but ruled out a Greek exit from the euro zone.

The euro hit a high of $1.0880 in early London trade, up 0.4 percent on the day. The dollar was also pegged back by underwhelming U.S. economic data, with the index down 0.4 percent at 96.908. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
