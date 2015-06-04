FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises above $1.13 as German Bund yields spike
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 8:29 AM / 2 years ago

Euro rises above $1.13 as German Bund yields spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro rallied across the board on Thursday as German Bund yields reached their highest in eight months, extending gains made after the head of the European Central Bank played down the impact of bond market volatility.

10-year German Bund yields, the benchmark for Eurooean borrowing costs, reached 0.97 percent on Thursday, with the spread between them and the equivalent U.S. Treasury yields narrowing to its tighest in four months.

The euro climbed 0.6 percent against the dollar on Thursday to a two-week high of $1.1346, adding to its biggest two-day gains in over six years.

Against the yen, the single currency hit a near five-month high of 140.71. Versus sterling, it traded at 73.835 pence, its highest in four weeks, while it also surged to a 2-1/2-month peak against the Swiss franc . (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Anirban Nag)

