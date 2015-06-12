FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Euro sinks below $1.12 on Merkel comments
June 12, 2015

CORRECTED-Euro sinks below $1.12 on Merkel comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects tense in first paragraph to say .. made it harder ..not.. was making it harder)

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The euro sank more than half a cent to less than $1.12 on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a strong single currency made it harder for euro zone countries to reform.

“It seems Merkel is talking down the euro,” said one London-based currency trader.

Already down around a third of a percent in early trade in Europe due to worries over Greece, the comments by Merkel drove the euro almost 1 percent weaker on the day to $1.1160 by 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
